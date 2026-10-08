A battery energy storage system (BESS) with a capacity of 120 MWh has entered operation in Teiuș, Alba county, project owner Eurowind Energy Romania and contractor Allview Energy announced. The facility has a power capacity of 60 MW and is connected to Eurowind Energy’s local photovoltaic park.

The project was developed by Teiuș Solar, an affiliate of Danish renewable energy company Eurowind Energy, with financial support from Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The total investment reached EUR 21 million.

Allview Energy, the energy division of Romanian technology company Visual Fan, delivered the project under a full engineering, procurement, and construction contract. Its work covered design, procurement, construction, installation, technical integration, testing, and commissioning.

“The photovoltaic park now has 120 MWh of storage capacity behind it, which takes in surplus energy and supplies it to the grid when it is really needed,” said Adrian Dobre, country manager of Eurowind Energy Romania.

He added that storage could help balance the electricity system, reduce pressure on the grid during peak periods, and limit fluctuations in energy prices.

In his turn, Lucian Peticilă, CEO of Visual Fan, said the project had progressed from design to fully operational infrastructure and would support greater flexibility and stability in Romania’s power grid.

The Teiuș facility comes as Romania expands its renewable electricity capacity, increasing demand for batteries capable of managing differences between periods of generation and consumption.

Eurowind Energy has operated in Romania since 2011 and currently runs four solar parks - Hălchiu, Măgurele, Pufești, and Teiuș - and the Pecineaga wind farm. The company reported 184 MW of operational capacity in Romania, including the 60 MW battery system at Teiuș, and a development pipeline of around 7.5 GW.

Founded in Brașov in 2002, Visual Fan is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticker ALW. Its Allview Energy division develops photovoltaic plants and battery storage projects.