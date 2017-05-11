Bucharest City Hall plans study on inhabitants’ needs and priorities

The Bucharest City Hall plans to conduct a market study on the public agenda, and the priorities and needs of the capital’s inhabitants, according to an announcement on the institution’s website, Agerpres reported.

According to the task book, the contract for the market study concerns the carrying out of a quantitative sociological research on the themes on the population’s agenda. The city hall is looking at: the evaluation of the public perception on topics representative for the city hall’s agenda; collecting social data that can inform future public policies; identify the important themes on the public agenda; deepen the knowledge on the key issues of the population in order to identify the priorities and the needed solutions.

The target group of the study is made up of Bucharest’s adult, non-institutionalized population. Some 1,800 respondents are to participate in the study.

The city hall will establish the research topics and the specific indicators of the study, while the contracted research organization will deal with the questionnaires, based on requirements from the city hall. The research report needs to be submitted within 60 days. Those submitting offers to the city hall need to prove that they have previously undertaken a similar research within the past three years.

