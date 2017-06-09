Bucharest introduces fines for those who occupy others’ parking places

Those who leave their cars in other people’s parking places across Bucharest may receive fines of up to RON 1,000 (some EUR 220).

According to a decision of the Bucharest City Council, adopted on June 8, those who occupy the parking spaces that were legally attributed to other people risk fines from RON 500 to RON 1,000 (EUR 110 – 220), reports local Digi24.

The project complements the Parking Strategy in Bucharest and refers to the provisions related to the public car parks.

The number of cases in which legally-assigned public parking spaces are occupied abusively has increased, and this keeps those entitled from using them, according to recent data.

These parking spaces are usually located in residential areas, near apartment buildings or houses, and should be marked accordingly.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]