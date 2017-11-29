Romanian music app launches internationally on National Day

The Romanians living abroad will also be able to use the local music app Zonga as of December 1, Romania’s National Day, when the app will launched internationally.

The app was launched locally five years ago, in 2012, offering users Romanian music from various genres such as pop, rock, folk or romantic songs.

“The Romanian diaspora can listen to over 50,000 songs, which can be translated into approximately 4,000 hours of 100% Romanian music,” reads the press release announcing the expansion.

The app will be available for both Android and iOS smartphones. All the users who have the Dor de casa subscription for Zonga will be able to listen to music without any ads, and will also have the “offline” option available, which means they will be able to listen to their favorite music even when they are not connected to the Internet.

The Romanians abroad who want to try Zonga will have two types of subscriptions to choose from, namely Zonga Free – which offers users the possibility to listen to music but with ads and without the “offline” option available, and Zonga Dor de casa – which costs EUR 2.99 per month but users can enjoy music without ads and even when they are not connected to the Internet.

After five years on the local market, Zonga offers legal access to over 36 million high-quality songs.

Irina Marica, [email protected]