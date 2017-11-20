Zippo online store officially launched in Romania

Lizar Distribution, the official importer of the Zippo brand in Romania, has officially launched the Zippo.ro online store, which is exclusively dedicated to Zippo products.

The clients in Romania can find over 200 models of the famous Zippo windproof lighters, with lifetime warranty, the offer including the Street Chrome, Black Matte, and Spectrum lighters.

The online store also offers a wide range of products that are highly popular in the US, such as the Zippo sunglasses or reading glasses, natural leather accessories (normal and tobacco wallets, card holders), or accessories for outdoor activities.

American George G. Blaisdell founded Zippo Manufacturing Company in 1932, and produced the first Zippo lighter in early 1933.

(photo source: Zippo on Facebook)