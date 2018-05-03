Youth unemployment places Romania high in the EU

One in six young Romanians do not work or study, according to recent Eurostat data. Romania thus ranks high for youth unemployment.

The country came fifth in the recently released ranking for young people not in education, employment or training – NEET. Over 600,000 young Romanians, or 17.8% of the 15 to 29 age group, are in this situation.

Italy has the highest ratio on youth unemployment – 24.1%, followed by Greece – 21.3%, Bulgaria – 18.9% and Croatia, with 17.9%. The lowest rates are in the Netherlands – 5.9%, Luxembourg – 6.6%, Sweden – 6.8%.

