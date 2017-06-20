Young Romanians, among winners of programming event in Dublin

Nearly 50 young Romanian programmers have participated in this year’s edition of CoderDojo Coolest Projects Showcase, an international event organized in Dublin, Ireland, on June 17.

The Romanian programmers won almost a third of the total prizes awarded at the event. This year’s results arethe best ones so far for the young Romanians, according to CoderDojo Romania.

Victor Fortis and Elisa Erzse are two of the Romanian programmers who received prizes at CoderDojo Coolest Projects Showcase 2017. They won the first place of the Scratch Aged 13+ category, with Terrabots, a single-player puzzle-platformer game.

Radu Caravateanu also won the first place, but in the Games Under 12 category. Meanwhile, Patrick Lenis, Victor Baican and Cezar Fagadar, who developed the Shase project, were declared the winners of the Games 14+ category.

Mircea Serbanescu, David Babescu, and Dariana Dorin were also among the winners, getting the first place in the Hardware 12-13 category, with a device that helps people who can’t see. Also, Laura Chirila and Sergiu Micorici were the big winners of the Hardware Over 14 category, with the Mind Robot project.

Besides the five important prizes, the Romanians also won two runner-up titles. One of them was won by Sebastian Males, Adrian Garovat, and Emanuel Covaci, the developers of the Timis County School Inspectorate Website project, in the Websites category. The second one went to Roxana Draghia, Andrei Matraguna, and Andreea Pintea, the authors of the Lights Among Us project, in the Evolution category.

The almost 50 young Romanians who participated in the event were from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Dumbravita, Giroc, Oradea, Salonta, Timisoara, and Targu-Mures. They joined more than 1,000 other participants from 17 countries.

Find a list of all winners here.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]

(photo source: Coderdojo.com)