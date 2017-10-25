Japanese group Yanmar opens first logistics center in Romania

Himoinsa, part of the Japanese group Yanmar, specialized in the production and sale of electric generators, has opened its first logistics center in Romania, in Chiajna, near Bucharest, with a EUR 500,000 investment.

The center will serve the markets in Albania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Republic of Moldova, Romania, Serbia and Slovakia.

The logistics center covers 1,500 sqm. The storage space is allocated to industrial generators and managed by All Generating, the Himoinsa distributor in Romania.

Himoinsa opened a subsidiary in Poland in 2004 to serve the markets in Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Belarus and Ukraine. By opening the Chiajna logistics center, the company expands its presence in Eastern Europe, where it has an important distribution network.

The Romanian electric generator market is currently estimated at EUR 20 million. Himoinsa entered the local market in 2010.

[email protected]

(photo source: Himoinsa Global on Facebook)