Yale School of Drama professor comes to Bucharest for theatre lab

Yuri Kordonsky, a theater director and professor of directing at Yale School of Drama, will come to Bucharest for a theater lab organized at the I.L. Caragiale National Theater.

The event called Chekhov | Kordonsky. Theater Laboratory will take place between July 22 and July 28. It is organized by the National Theater Festival and the “Ion Sava” Theater and Research Center. A total of 27 young Romanian actors will attend the intensive creation lab.

Over the seven days, Yuri Kordonsky will work on texts by A.P. Chekhov. The masterclass’ methodology mixes his experience in putting together many Chekhovian plays with that of being a professor of directing and acting at prestigious theater schools such as Columbia University, UC San Diego, George Washington University, Colgate University or the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center.

Yuri Kordonsky studied acting and theater directing at the St. Petersburg State Academy of Theater Arts, in the class of director Lev Dodin. He has taught, performed and directed all over the world since 1989. Between 1989 and 2001 he was a resident actor and director of the Maly Drama Theater – Theater of Europe in St. Petersburg.

Both as actor and director, Yuri Kordonsky has worked in over 20 countries and has taught both directing and acting in Russia, Germany, Spain, Italy and Romania. After moving to the U.S. in 2001, he began teaching at the Wesleyan University, where he was professor and coordinator of the Department of Theater. Then, he continued teaching at universities such as Columbia University, UC San Diego, George Washington University, Colgate University and Eugene O’Neill Theater Center.

He is currently a professor of directing at the Yale School of Drama.

Irina Marica, [email protected]