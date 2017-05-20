Yachting competitions season opens at the Romanian seaside

The Intesa SanPaolo Bank Setsail Black Sea Regatta takes place between May 19 and May 21, opening the yachting competitions season at the Romanian Black Sea.

This is the second edition of the event, and 35 ships from Romania and Bulgaria will take part in the races of the two days.

An inshore and an offshore race take place on May 20, while four offshore races are scheduled for May 21. In addition, a cooking show for children and a party will complement the program of the event.

Competitive yachting has been expanding in Romania in recent years, according to Ovidiu Drugan, the director of the SetSail School.

“If four or five years ago, only 15-20 boats were gathering at the start of a yachting competition, now we easily see more than 30-35 boats, many of them performant ones. With this we surpass in presence the regattas in important countries in the yachting world, such as Italy, Croatia or Greece,” Drugan explained.

(Photo source: Print screen of Set Sail Black Sea Regatta Presentation Video)