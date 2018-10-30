22.5 °C
Austrian furniture retailer to open large store in Transylvania

by Romania Insider
Austrian furniture and home decorations retailer XXXLutz plans to expand its operations in Romania by opening a 10,000 sqm momax store in the Transylvania region, at the middle of next year, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

The retailer entered the Romanian market at the beginning of this year when it opened the first momax store in Timisoara, with an area of 4,200 sqm. The store reached 1.5 million clients in the first eight months of activity, which determined the company to continue its expansion on the local market.

(photo source: Facebook / momax Romania)

Romania Insider
