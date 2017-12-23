World Class develops strategic partnership with US brand Under Armor

Wellness chain World Class Romania, owned by the Polish investment fund Resource Partners, signed a strategic partnership with US sports equipment manufacturer Under Armour on December 21.

“The partnership with Under Armour is an important step forward in our attempt to influence people into becoming sports lovers, promoting health and an active lifestyle,” said Kent Orrgren, World Class Romania CEO.

The relationship between choosing the right equipment and going to the gym is actually a psychological consequence, according to a recent study on the perception of sports equipment by the Graduate Institute of Sports Science, National College of Physical Education and Sports, quoted by World Class.

The results show that people will be more self-confident and will train more if they have the right equipment.

US brand Under Armour inaugurated last month its first monobrand store in Romania in the Baneasa Shopping City mall in Northern Bucharest. The brand has been brought in the local market by the Serbian group Kvantum Sport in a franchise system.

World Class Romania currently has over 55,000 members. Besides Bucharest, the wellness chain also has centers in Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Bacau, Iasi, Craiova, Pitesti and Ploiesti.

