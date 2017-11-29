World Class Romania becomes first tenant of AFI Tech Park

Wellness chain World Class Romania will open a new fitness club in AFI Tech Park, AFI Europe Romania’s most recent business park, which is located near the Parliament building and the JW Marriott hotel in Bucharest.

World Class has rented an area of 1,500 sqm in the business park, becoming its first tenant. The fitness club will be located on the first floor of the AFI Tech Park 1 office building. The lease was signed for ten years.

AFI Tech Park will cover 56,000 sqm of office area, in two eight-floor buildings and a 14-floor tower. AFI Tech Park 1, the project’s first building, will be completed in the second quarter of next year. The developer has invested over EUR 30 million in the project’s first phase.

AFI Europe Romania will soon start working on two new projects, namely a retail park in Arad, Western Romania, and a residential project in Bucurestii Noi, Northern Bucharest. The company currently operates the AFI Cotroceni, AFI Ploiesti and AFI Brasov malls, as well as the AFI Park office complex.

