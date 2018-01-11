4.5 °C
Bucharest
Jan 11, 09:46

World Bank ups Romania economic growth estimation

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

The World Bank has upgraded its economic growth forecast for Romania to 6.4% for 2017, from 4.4% previously. It however foresees a lower growth rates this year (4.5%) and in 2019 (4.1%).

In 2018, it expects economies in the Eurozone to also see slower economic growth. Meanwhile, the world economy would grow 3.1% in 2018.

“The gradual slowdown of EU economies will impact export growth, especially in Central Europe, where growth would slow from 4.7% in 2017, to 3.2% in 2018, as Hungary, Poland and Romania would see a slowdown,” according to the World Bank.

Romania could face fiscal vulnerabilities, with little room for maneuver for the Government, according to the international institution.

Romania based its 2018 budget on a 5.5% economic growth, above the World Bank estimate. The Government expects a 3.1% inflation, and an average rate of RON 4.55 per EUR. It expects the budget deficit to reach 2.97% of the GDP.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list