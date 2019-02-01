Office equipment supplier Workspace Studio ups turnover by 30% in 2018

Premium office equipment supplier Workspace Studio, the sole accredited Herman Miller dealer partner in Romania, completed in 2018 office design projects worth EUR 5.3 million, which represented a 30% increase over the previous year.

The factors that contributed to this stronger-than-expected growth last year included the high interest in Herman Miller chairs, which generated 30% of the Workspace Studio’s business, a higher demand for construction works and interior design, and the employers’ desire to find new designs for their offices.

Over 80% of the 2018 projects were made for customers in the IT and industrial sectors, focusing on ergonomics and furniture sustainability. The largest project of Workspace Studio in 2018 was worth EUR 850,000, according to a press release.

“The market for premium office furniture in Romania is on the rise, and the interest in ergonomic solutions and human-centric design offices is increasing in most areas, but especially in the services sector. As noted, the IT has set the tone for office evolution and continues to be the most important segment of our business,” said Alexandru Horatiu Didea, managing partner Workspace Studio.

The average investment in a workstation arranged by Workspace Studio in 2018 was of EUR 1,000 per employee, including the chair, office and share of common spaces such as meeting rooms and cooperation, connection or relaxation areas. The most expensive workstations sold last year cost EUR 8,000 per employee.

“Compared to other countries, the Romanian market has paradoxical characteristics. For example, the design budget in Romania is 30-50% lower than in other countries, even when talking about the same multinational. At the same time, however, the delivery speed required in Romania is almost double compared to countries like the US or France,” Didea also said.

For this year, Workspace Studio forecasts a 10% increase over 2018 and a turnover of nearly EUR 6 million, with Herman Miller remaining at the share of around 30%.

