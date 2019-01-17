Workforce demand remains strong in Romania in Q1, Manpower survey shows

Employers in Romania expect certain increases in the total number of employees in the first quarter of 2019, the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey shows in the January-March 2019 edition.

The stronger demand is forecasted for the manufacturing sector. Employers in finance, insurance, real estate services and business services also expect robust employment growth.

Robust forecasts are also reported in the wholesale & retail and transportation, storage & communications sectors. And prospects are also positive in the hotels and restaurants sectors and public administration and social services.

Employers in large companies report the strongest net employment outlook, 24% (the differential between the share of those expecting higher employment and those expecting lower employment), while for medium-sized companies, the outlook is at a robust 16%. Employers in small organizations and those in micro-organizations report positive, but cautious outlook of 7% and 4%.

During Q1 / 2019, increases in the total number of employees in all eight regions of the country are forecast. The strongest labor markets are forecast for Bucharest and Ilfov and south, where employers report net employment outlook of 20%.

