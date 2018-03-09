Wood art museum in Romania gets funding for refurbishment

The Wood Art Museum in Câmpulung Moldovenesc, in northeastern Romania, will be refurbished using a EUR 2.5 million financing. The sum comes from the Regional Operational Program 2014 – 2020, Mediafax reported.

The museum was built in 1936 and it initially worked as an ethnography and nature sciences museum. In 1967 it became a wood art museum, with 20 exhibition halls and an open air section.

The museum has over 15,000 wood items in its collection, most of them from the 19th and early 20th centuries. Their most important piece is a wooden cart used for the transport of wine, an item that is over 400 years old. The yard of the museum hosts two traditional houses from the 17th and 18th centuries.

The museum has never seen upgrade and repair work before. The funds received will cover the restoration and upgrade of the museum building and yard, the redoing of the architectural lighting, and upgrades for the display and protection of the items.

