Woman dies after explosion at ammunition factory in Romania

by Romania Insider
A woman died after an explosion that took place on Monday, November 12 at an ammunition factory in Cugir, central Romania.

The explosion occurred in an underground testing tunnel and was followed by a fire. The factory’s employees, including the woman, were safely evacuated after the explosion took place. However, the woman apparently returned to get her phone and was caught by the fire, according to the local authorities, Realitatea.net reported.

The ammunition factory in Cugir is part of Romanian defense group Romarm, which is under the authority of the Economy Ministry.

