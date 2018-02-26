-8 °C
Woman convicted in Romania for setting bank on fire to hide theft

by Romania Insider
A woman who stole EUR 150,000 from the local unit of BCR, the biggest bank in Romania, and then set the bank unit’s treasure room on fire to hide her tracks was convicted to 5 years in prison.

The Ploiesti Court of Appeal found her guilty of embezzlement and destruction. The sentence is final, local Mediafax reported.

The deeds took place in November 2011. The woman, who was a supervisor at the BCR branch in Ploiesti, went into the treasure room without authorization. A fire broke while she was there, but she didn’t report it. Later, the bank’s internal investigation on the cause of the fire found that that three stacks of EUR 500 bills were missing. The damage amounted to EUR 150,000.

