Wizz Air introduces new routes from Sibiu

Low-cost airline Wizz Air will introduce five new routes from Sibiu to destinations such as Copenhagen (Denmark), Brussels Charleroi (Belgium), Paris Beauvais (France), Basel (Switzerland) and Frankfurt Hahn (Germany) from next summer.

The price of a ticket to destinations such as Copenhagen, Paris Beauvais, Basel and Frankfurt will start at RON 179 (EUR 38.5), whereas the price of a ticket to Brussels Charleroi starts at RON 229 (EUR 49.3).

Wizz Air will also add the second Airbus A320 aircraft to its Sibiu base from June 2018. The aircraft was previously used for operations from Targu Mures.

The airline will also increase frequency on four popular routes from Sibiu. The flight to London-Luton will become daily, the flights to Memmingen and Dortmund will increase to five times a week, while the connection to Nuremberg will operate four times a week. In total, it will add 21 weekly flights from Sibiu from next summer.

[email protected]