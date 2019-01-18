Wizz Air launches new routes from Timisoara, allocates new aircraft

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air will launch flights from the Traian Vuia International Airport in Timisoara (western Romania) to four new destinations, including cities in Germany, UK and Denmark, starting September.

The company will also allocate a third aircraft to its base in Timisoara and is hiring staff.

The four new destinations to be serviced starting September are: Billund (Denmark), Doncaster / Sheffield (Great Britain), Nuremberg and Baden Baden (Germany). All the new destinations will have two flights per week.

Also from September, the company will supplement flights to London-Luton (from 7 to 12 flights per week), Memmingen (from 3 to 5), Bari, Dortmund and Charleroi-Brussels (from 2 to 3 weekly flights). Two flights – to Tel Aviv and Bologna – will have a lower frequency, from 3 to 2 each.

“We want these flights to attract not only Romanians wishing to travel to these destinations, but also to help foreign tourists visit the western area of Romania and the future Cultural Capital of Europe,” Timisoara airport director Daniel Idolu said.

(photo source: Wizzair.com)