Wizz Air flies to Cluj-Napoca, sends luggage to Craiova

by Romania Insider
The passengers of a Wizz Air flight from London to Cluj-Napoca on Monday complained that their luggage was sent to Craiova.

Similarly, the passengers who flew to Craiova had their luggage sent to Cluj-Napoca.

The company apologized and told them it would deliver their luggage at home. The unfortunate mix-up was due to the fact that the planes flying from London to Craiova and Cluj-Napoca departed around the same hour and were stationed next to each other at the Luton airport.

