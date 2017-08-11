Wildlife watching for tourists in Romanian mountain resort

Good news for the tourists who want to watch wild animals in their natural habitat: a new observatory was opened in Rasnov, near Brasov mountain resort, reports local Mediafax.

The bear observatory was opened in Valea Lunga, an area that offers spectacular landscapes. However, besides bears, the tourists can also see other wild animals from there, such as wolves, wild boars or lynx.

The observatory, which is managed by the Forestry Department of Rasnov, has a capacity of 20 people, and the tariff in EUR 25 per person.

The best period for watching wild animals is from March to November, according to Gheorghe Puiu, the head of Rasnov Forestry Department.

The tourists can go to the observatory only accompanied by a person with hunting skills, who also makes sure that there is no risk for the visitors. They can spend several hours there, but they have to keep quiet because any noise can scare the animals away.

The investment in the new observatory amounted to RON 30,000 (some EUR 6,500) and was covered by the Forestry Department.

BBC video shows hungry bears looking for food in Romanian town

Irina Marica, [email protected]