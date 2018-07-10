A wildcat was recently spotted in the forests of Caras-Severin county in South-Western Romania.

A video showing the animal walking through the forest was posted on social media by local Wild Caras-Severin Association.

The wildcat (Felis silvestris) is very similar to the housecat, the main difference being the size, with the wildcat being bigger. It usually has a weight of 4-8 kg but can reach 7-10 kg, and a length of 55-70 cm. Its tale is between 25 and 35 cm long.

The wildcat’s fur can be reddish with black or blue-gray stripes, but can range from light yellow to brown with stripes and spots. On the neck, abdomen and some chest areas the fur is white. It has long hair of 2.5-4 cm, which can be soft and thick.

The wildcat can live 12-15 years.

Irina Marica, [email protected]