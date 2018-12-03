Hard rock band Whitesnake will play in Romania in July 2019

English hard rock band Whitesnake will return to Romania next year, for a concert scheduled to take place at Arenele Romane in Bucharest on July 1. The concert is part of the band’s Flesh & Blood World Tour, according to the organizers.

Whitesnake are a legend of classic rock. The band was formed in 1978 by David Coverdale, after his departure from his previous band Deep Purple.

They have released 12 albums so far, and a new album called Flesh & Blood will be released in 2019. Of the 12 studio albums released, half of them received Platinum or Gold discs.

Tickets for the 2019 concert in Bucharest are already on sale. The first 1,000 have special prices – between RON 139 and RON 319. Then, in the presale period, the tickets will cost between RON 159 and RON 349. Those interested can purchase tickets online at Iabilet.ro.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / Whitesnake/David Coverdale)