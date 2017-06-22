Western Romania city may ban use of roller skates, hoverboards in pedestrian areas

After banning cyclists from accessing the pedestrian streets in the city, the mayor of Timisoara, a city in Western Romania, would also want to extend the ban to those who use roller skates, scooters, or other similar means of transportation such as Segway or hoverboards, reports local Digi24. The City Council is to vote on this initiative next week.

According to Timisoara mayor Nicolae Robu, not only those riding their bikes are dangerous on the sidewalks in the historic center, but also those using a hoverboard, Segway, roller skates, or scooters. The pedestrian areas, streets, and markets are so crowded that people using such vehicles are disturbing pedestrians, he said.

In Timisoara, people are no longer allowed to ride their bikes in the pedestrian squares in the city’s historic center. Around 30 cyclists got fines for breaking the new rule in the past week. The fine is over RON 30 (EUR 6.5).

Irina Marica, [email protected]