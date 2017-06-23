Western Romania city, first in the country to issue company operation licenses online

The City Hall of Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, will be the first one in the country to start issuing company operation license agreements online. Some 10,000 companies are expected to benefit from the new system.

Earlier this year, the Cluj-Napoca City Hall announced it started issuing town planning documents in an electronic format, again a first for the country.

Releasing operation license agreements online will cut back the issuing time from 70 days to 25 days, the city hall said. The licenses will be issued through the edirect.e-guvernare.ro platform. The inhabitants of Cluj-Napoca also have the option of paying online the taxes for the company operating license agreement, on the city hall’s website.

The documents that the Cluj-Napoca city hall issues in an electronic format, through the edirect.e-guvernare.ro platform, are: urbanism certificates and requests for their extension, extension certificates for building permits, and various approvals and consent certificates related to green areas, traffic safety, and sanitation. Through the same platform, the Cluj-Napoca residents can also communicate when they start construction work.

The Cluj-Napoca city hall also allows the online payment of local taxes, and the filling of several requests, such as ones for a parking lot. Marriages can also be scheduled online in the city, while parking places and public transport can be paid via text message SMS.

[email protected]