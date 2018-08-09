30 °C
West Nile virus makes first victim in Romania this season

by Irina Marica
West Nile

A total of 23 cases of West Nile virus infection were registered in Romania between May 2 and August 8 this year, with 11 of the cases being reported in the last week, according to data from the National Center for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases.

A person from Galati county, in Moldavia region, died from the infection, the same data shows.

Most cases of West Nile virus infection were registered in Dolj (5), Olt (4), Iasi (4), Braila (2), and Ilfov (2) counties. Also, singular cases were reported in the counties of Bihor, Bacau, Galati, Vrancea and Teleorman, as well as in Bucharest.

The West Nile virus is most commonly transmitted to humans by mosquitoes. Most people infected with this virus will have no symptoms, and about one in five individuals who are infected will develop a fever with other symptoms, according to information posted on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

Doctors recommend people to reduce the risk of getting infected by using insect repellent and wearing protective clothing to prevent mosquito bites.

