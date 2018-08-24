West Nile virus causes six deaths in Romania

Six people have died in Romania from meningitis caused by the West Nile virus since May, out of the 56 people diagnosed with this disease.

Three of the deaths occurred in Bucharest, and one each in Iasi, Galati and Covasna counties, local Mediafax reported. Those who died had other diseases which caused complications.

So far, the number of diagnosed people and deaths caused by the West Nile virus is similar to previous years.

This year’s rainy summer weather made it harder to kill the mosquitos which transmit the West Nile virus. About 80% of those infected don’t have any symptoms, and there is no specific vaccine or antiviral treatment.

[email protected]