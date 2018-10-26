Bucharest office complex extends deal with big tenant for 7 more years

The West Gate office complex in Western Bucharest, owned by Romanian investor Liviu Tudor, has extended its lease agreement with U.S. company Accenture Services Romania for another 7 years.

Accenture, which is one of West Gate’s biggest tenants, will also expand the leased area from 12,000 sqm to 13,000 sqm.

Accenture opened its office in West Gate in 2007, when it leased an area of 2,400 sqm. The collaboration between the two companies will thus reach 18 years by the time the new contract expires.

West Gate is a 75,000 sqm office compound in Western Bucharest. It is part of a bigger project, which also includes a private student campus and an accommodation unit. The compound also opened an outdoor pool at the beginning of September, after a EUR 1.5 million investment.

