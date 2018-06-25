Romanian startup joins EIT health accelerator program

Art Dinasty, the Cluj-based developer of the AI nutrition platform for overweight kids Wello, was accepted into the GoGlobal Health Accelerator Program of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT).

Ten European companies have been selected into the program, which offers “top European SMEs a unique gateway to two internationally recognized hubs of innovation, with the involvement of strong local partners.” The selected companies will develop collaborations in Toronto, Montréal and Tel Aviv. The Romanian company has chosen to work in Israel.

The GoGlobal program offers companies preparatory workshops for Canada and Israel during the European med-tech event MEDFIT taking place this June in Strasbourg, France. This is also an opportunity for companies to meet the local partners and have a first level understanding of the local market opportunities. The companies also take part in a one-week immersion program for the targeted market to access and meet qualified stakeholders. At the end of the program, the participants will share their experiences and benefits at a final event taking place during the Medica Fair in Dusseldorf.

The Wello platform aims to be “the digital engine and source of validated information in nutrition and healthy lifestyle.” It helps parents create healthy meal plans for their children. The platform also motivates and evaluates health progress in every family, using AI and advice from professional nutritionists alongside location-based recommendations for healthy food.

Art Dinasty started developing Wello in August 2017. The beta version will be launched this fall. The startup received EUR 1 million funding for the project, out of which EUR 650,000 are non-refundable, startupcafe.ro reported.

In addition to GoGlobal Israel-Canada, EIT Health runs several GoGlobal programs: Start.Smart.Japan, Saftey Belt to Go2China, and MedTech Excelerator – four innovation hubs connected with Europe, the US, Brazil and China, and fostering the internationalization of startups and SMEs in the med-tech industry.

(Photo: Wello Facebook Page)

