Wellness festival opens in Bucharest

Wellness Festival, an event dedicated to those interested in improving their lifestyle, takes place in Bucharest between September 8 and September 10, at Casa Universitarilor.

The festival is divided in two separate parts: the yoga practice and a shared, free access area, where the public is invited to spend time, discover new and interesting things, eat, or listen to music.

For yoga enthusiasts, there will be a host of yoga classes, for all levels. The program of the yoga classes can be checked here.

Those attending can expect to find a range of locally sourced, mostly organic foods, including vegan options and a fresh market of fruits and vegetables. At the same time, a series of nutrition-related workshops are scheduled.

A bookshop and a gift shop will be set up on site throughout the festival, while kids can benefit from a supervised playground.

Tickets for the event are priced RON 25 to RON 95, depending on the duration of the yoga classes. They can be purchased at Eventim.ro.

