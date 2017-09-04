Weekend storm damages properties throughout Romania

The storm of Sunday, September 3, has damaged property in 17 counties in Romania. The firefighters intervened in 62 localities impacted by the heavy rain and storm, the General Inspectorate for Emergency situations (IGSU) said.

Over 170 trees fell to the ground, 13 houses and eight yards were flooded, and tens of roofs were damaged, the IGSU said.

The counties affected by the storm were Argeş, Bacău, Caraş Severin, Cluj, Covasna, Hunedoara, Harghita, Ilfov, Maramureş, Mehedinţi, Mureş, Olt, Neamţ, Prahova, Sibiu, Timiş, Teleorman and Vâlcea.

Most emergency situations were reported in Cluj county, were the military firemen intervened to remove 30 fallen trees and to evacuate water from 10 houses and three basements. Because of the strong wind, 105 house roofs and five roofs of blocks of flats were partially damaged.

The county of Harghita was also one of the most seriously affected. The firemen intervened in the localities of Miercurea Ciuc, Gheorgheni, Odorheiu Secuiesc, Corbu, Băile Tuşnad, Suseni and Bixad to remove 50 fallen trees.

In Bucharest and Ilfov county, the firefighters worked to remove water from eight yards and remove five trees that had fallen on roads. They also removed a car stuck in the water.

No people were reported hurt following the incidents.

[email protected]