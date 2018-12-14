Weekend comes with mix of rain and snow in Romania

The Romanian meteorologists issued several alerts of rain, snow and even blizzard for this weekend, including an orange alert valid starting Saturday morning, 06:00.

The weather will change in most of the country beginning this evening, December 14, the meteorologists forecasting rain, snow and sleet. It will snow mainly in the night of Friday to Saturday, and then, starting Saturday afternoon, the snow will turn into rain or sleet in Dobrogea, Oltenia, Muntenia and southern Moldova regions, and locally in Transylvania.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert of snow will enter into force on December 14, 23:00, targeting the regions of Banat, most of Crisana, western and southern Transylvania, western and northern Oltenia, northern Muntenia and part of the Carpathians. The wind will blow strongly in the mountain areas, as well as in the southern and south-western regions. The warning is valid until December 16, 18:00.

Then, an orange alert of snow and blizzard will come into force on Saturday morning, 06:00, being valid until Sunday, 12:00. In this period, the counties of Timis and Caras-Severin, as well as the mountain areas of Hunedoara, Mehedinti, Gorj, Valcea, Arges, Dambovita and Prahova counties will have to face heavy snowfalls, the meteorologists said.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(opening photo source: Shutterstock; inside photo: Meteoromania.ro)