Events:
Autor 2018 – International Fair of Contemporary Jewelry – May 5-6, at the National Theater in Bucharest. More details here
World Press Photo 2018 – ongoing, ends on May 23, at the National Museum of Art in Bucharest. Find out more here
Carla’s Dreams concert – May 5, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Tickets online here
Cinco de Mayo – la fiesta oficial de Bucarest – May 5, at Gradina Dorobanti in Bucharest. Further info here
Este Film Festival – ongoing, ends on May 6, in Sibiu. Read more about it here
Movie openings:
I Feel Pretty
Starring Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski
Truth or Dare
Starring Tyler Posey, Lucy Hale
Movies coming up in May:
Overboard – premiere on May 11
Revenge – premiere on May 11
Deadpool 2 – premiere on May 18
Solo: A Star Wars Story – premiere on May 25
Book Club – premiere on May 25
(photo source: World Press Photo Romania on Facebook)
