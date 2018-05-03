Events:

Autor 2018 – International Fair of Contemporary Jewelry – May 5-6, at the National Theater in Bucharest. More details here

World Press Photo 2018 – ongoing, ends on May 23, at the National Museum of Art in Bucharest. Find out more here

Carla’s Dreams concert – May 5, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Tickets online here

Cinco de Mayo – la fiesta oficial de Bucarest – May 5, at Gradina Dorobanti in Bucharest. Further info here

Este Film Festival – ongoing, ends on May 6, in Sibiu. Read more about it here

Movie openings:

I Feel Pretty

Starring Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski

Truth or Dare

Starring Tyler Posey, Lucy Hale

Movies coming up in May:

Overboard – premiere on May 11

Revenge – premiere on May 11

Deadpool 2 – premiere on May 18

Solo: A Star Wars Story – premiere on May 25

Book Club – premiere on May 25

(photo source: World Press Photo Romania on Facebook)