Events:
UrbanEye Film Festival – ongoing, ends on November 5, in Bucharest. More details here
German Film Days – November 3-9, at Cinemateca Eforie in Bucharest. More info here
GoodWine – Romania’s Wine Convention – November 3-5, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More details here
Japanese Culture Month – ongoing, ends on November 30, in Bucharest. Find program here
Contemporary Dance Season – ongoing, ends on November 5, in Bucharest. Read more about it here
Chamber music festival SoNoRo – ongoing, ends on November 13, in Bucharest, Timisoara, Cluj, and Brasov. More details here
Romanian Rock Stars concert – November 4, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Tickets online here
The Mono Jacks concert – November 3, at Fratelli in Bucharest. More info here
Bonfire Night party – November 3, at the Caro hotel in Bucharest. More details here
Materia – Leather Design Fair – November 4-5, at Sala Dalles in Bucharest. Find out more here
Street Food on Barbu Vacarescu Blvd. – November 3-5, at Kaufland Barbu Vacarescu, Bucharest. More information here
Movie openings:
Suburbicon
Starring Julianne Moore, Matt Damon
Happy Death Day
Starring Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard
Movies coming up in November:
Daddy’s Home 2 – premiere on November 10
Leatherface – premiere on November 10
Justice League – premiere on November 17
God’s Own Country – premiere on November 17
Murder on the Orient Express – premiere on November 24
