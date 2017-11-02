Events:

UrbanEye Film Festival – ongoing, ends on November 5, in Bucharest. More details here

German Film Days – November 3-9, at Cinemateca Eforie in Bucharest. More info here

GoodWine – Romania’s Wine Convention – November 3-5, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More details here

Japanese Culture Month – ongoing, ends on November 30, in Bucharest. Find program here

Contemporary Dance Season – ongoing, ends on November 5, in Bucharest. Read more about it here

Chamber music festival SoNoRo – ongoing, ends on November 13, in Bucharest, Timisoara, Cluj, and Brasov. More details here

Romanian Rock Stars concert – November 4, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Tickets online here

The Mono Jacks concert – November 3, at Fratelli in Bucharest. More info here

Bonfire Night party – November 3, at the Caro hotel in Bucharest. More details here

Materia – Leather Design Fair ­– November 4-5, at Sala Dalles in Bucharest. Find out more here

Street Food on Barbu Vacarescu Blvd. – November 3-5, at Kaufland Barbu Vacarescu, Bucharest. More information here

Movie openings:

Suburbicon

Starring Julianne Moore, Matt Damon

Happy Death Day

Starring Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard

Movies coming up in November:

Daddy’s Home 2 – premiere on November 10

Leatherface – premiere on November 10

Justice League – premiere on November 17

God’s Own Country – premiere on November 17

Murder on the Orient Express – premiere on November 24