Events:

Transilvania International Film Festival – May 25 – June 3, in Cluj-Napoca. More details here

Private Heritage Week – Transylvania castles open their doors to visitors between May 24 and May 27. Read more about the event here

Vama Libre de Primavara music event – May 26-27, in Vama Veche seaside resort. Tickets online here

International Festival of Living Statues – ongoing, ends on May 28, in Bucharest. Read more about it here

Thai Festival – May 26-27, at the Village Museum in Bucharest. More info here

Food Truck Festival – May 25-28, at Romexpo in northern Bucharest. Further information here

The Festival of Light – May 26, in Carol I Park in Bucharest. Find out more here

Movie openings:

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Starring Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover

Book Club

Starring Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton

Movies coming up in June:

Taxi 5 – premiere on June 1

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – premiere on June 8

Hereditary – premiere on June 15

Ocean’s 8 – premiere on June 22