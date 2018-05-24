Events:
Transilvania International Film Festival – May 25 – June 3, in Cluj-Napoca. More details here
Private Heritage Week – Transylvania castles open their doors to visitors between May 24 and May 27. Read more about the event here
Vama Libre de Primavara music event – May 26-27, in Vama Veche seaside resort. Tickets online here
International Festival of Living Statues – ongoing, ends on May 28, in Bucharest. Read more about it here
Thai Festival – May 26-27, at the Village Museum in Bucharest. More info here
Food Truck Festival – May 25-28, at Romexpo in northern Bucharest. Further information here
The Festival of Light – May 26, in Carol I Park in Bucharest. Find out more here
Movie openings:
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Starring Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover
Book Club
Starring Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton
Movies coming up in June:
Taxi 5 – premiere on June 1
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – premiere on June 8
Hereditary – premiere on June 15
Ocean’s 8 – premiere on June 22
