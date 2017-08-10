30.5 °C
videoWeekend calendar: Summer Well, seafood festival

by Irina Marica
Events:

Summer Well Festival – August 11-13, on the Stirbey Domain in Buftea, near Bucharest. More information here

Raiffeisen Bank Bucharest Challenger – August 12-13, in Universitatii Square, Bucharest. Find out more here

1 Seafood Festival – August 11-13, at Beraria H in Bucharest. More info here

Hang Out Fest – August 11-13, in Mamaia Nord seaside resort. More details here

Anonimul International Independent Film Festival – ongoing, ends on August 13, in Sfantu Gheorghe, in the Danube Delta. More details here

Enescu and the World’s Music Festival – Ongoing, ends on August 30, in Sinaia mountain resort. Full program here

 

Movie openings:

The Emoji Movie 3D

Starring  T.J. Miller, James Corden

 

Movies coming up in August:

Annabelle: Creation – premiere on August 18

Fun Mom Dinner – premiere on August 18

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature – premiere on August 25

American Made – premiere on August 25

 

(photo source: Summer Well Festival on Facebook)

