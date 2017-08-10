Events:
Summer Well Festival – August 11-13, on the Stirbey Domain in Buftea, near Bucharest. More information here
Raiffeisen Bank Bucharest Challenger – August 12-13, in Universitatii Square, Bucharest. Find out more here
1 Seafood Festival – August 11-13, at Beraria H in Bucharest. More info here
Hang Out Fest – August 11-13, in Mamaia Nord seaside resort. More details here
Anonimul International Independent Film Festival – ongoing, ends on August 13, in Sfantu Gheorghe, in the Danube Delta. More details here
Enescu and the World’s Music Festival – Ongoing, ends on August 30, in Sinaia mountain resort. Full program here
Movie openings:
The Emoji Movie 3D
Starring T.J. Miller, James Corden
Movies coming up in August:
Annabelle: Creation – premiere on August 18
Fun Mom Dinner – premiere on August 18
The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature – premiere on August 25
American Made – premiere on August 25
(photo source: Summer Well Festival on Facebook)
