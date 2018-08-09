30 °C
videoWeekend calendar: Summer Well, horror film festival, movie openings

by Irina Marica
Events:

Summer Well music festivalAugust 11-12, on the Stirbey Domain near Bucharest. Find out more here

Full Moon horror & fantastic movie festival – August 9-12, in Biertan, Sibiu county. More details here

Tree of Books – ongoing, ends on September 2, in Bucharest’s Izvor Park. Read more about it here

CineParK – outdoor cinema – ongoing, ends on August 12, in Bucharest’s Herastrau Park. More details here

Brick Lane Jazz Fest – August 11, in Herastrau Park, Bucharest. Further details here

 

Movie openings:

The Darkest Minds

Starring Amandla Stenberg, Harris Dickinson

The Meg

Starring Ruby Rose, Jason Statham

 

Movies coming up in August:

The Spy Who Dumped Me – premiere on August 17

Alpha – premiere on August 24

Slender Man – premiere on August 31

Norm of the North 2: Keys to the Kingdom – premiere on August 31

 

(photo source: Summer Well Festival on Facebook)

