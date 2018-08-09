Events:
Summer Well music festival – August 11-12, on the Stirbey Domain near Bucharest. Find out more here
Full Moon horror & fantastic movie festival – August 9-12, in Biertan, Sibiu county. More details here
Tree of Books – ongoing, ends on September 2, in Bucharest’s Izvor Park. Read more about it here
CineParK – outdoor cinema – ongoing, ends on August 12, in Bucharest’s Herastrau Park. More details here
Brick Lane Jazz Fest – August 11, in Herastrau Park, Bucharest. Further details here
Movie openings:
The Darkest Minds
Starring Amandla Stenberg, Harris Dickinson
The Meg
Starring Ruby Rose, Jason Statham
Movies coming up in August:
The Spy Who Dumped Me – premiere on August 17
Alpha – premiere on August 24
Slender Man – premiere on August 31
Norm of the North 2: Keys to the Kingdom – premiere on August 31
