Events:
Street Delivery festival – June 15-17, on Arthur Verona street in Bucharest. More info here
T-shirt fest – June 16-17, at Expirat Halele Carol club in Bucharest. Find out more here
Bucharest International Film Festival – ongoing, ends on June 16, in four locations in Bucharest. Read more about it here
Yard Sale – June 16 at the German Embassy in Bucharest. More details here
Venetian Vedute in the Intesa Sanpaolo Collection exhibition – ongoing, ends on July 15, at the National Museum of Art of Romania in Bucharest. More information is available here
PetExpo – June 15-17, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More details here
Movie openings:
Loving Pablo
Starring Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem
Hereditary
Starring Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne
Movies coming up:
Love, Simon – premiere on June 22
Ocean’s 8 – premiere on June 22
Sicario: Day of the Soldado – premiere on June 29
Ant-Man and the Wasp – premiere on July 6
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation – premiere on July 13
(photo source: Street Delivery on Facebook)
Facebook Comments