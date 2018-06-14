22 °C
videoWeekend calendar: Street Delivery, PetExpo, movie openings

by Irina Marica
Events:

Street Delivery festival – June 15-17, on Arthur Verona street in Bucharest. More info here

T-shirt fest – June 16-17, at Expirat Halele Carol club in Bucharest. Find out more here

Bucharest International Film Festival – ongoing, ends on June 16, in four locations in Bucharest. Read more about it here

Yard Sale – June 16 at the German Embassy in Bucharest. More details here

Venetian Vedute in the Intesa Sanpaolo Collection exhibition – ongoing, ends on July 15, at the National Museum of Art of Romania in Bucharest. More information is available here

PetExpo – June 15-17, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More details here

 

Movie openings:

Loving Pablo

Starring Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem

Hereditary

Starring Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne

 

Movies coming up:

Love, Simon – premiere on June 22

Ocean’s 8 – premiere on June 22

Sicario: Day of the Soldado – premiere on June 29

Ant-Man and the Wasp – premiere on July 6

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation – premiere on July 13

 

(photo source: Street Delivery on Facebook)

