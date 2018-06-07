Events:

Sibiu International Theater Festival – June 8-17, in Sibiu. More information here

5K Night Run – June 8, starting in Bucharest’s Herastrau Park. More details are available here

Bucharest Pride 2018 – ongoing, ends on June 9, in Bucharest. The Bucharest Pride March is scheduled for June 9. More info here

The Fresh in the Garden party – June 9, at the Botanical Garden in Bucharest. More information here

Natura Fest – June 8-10, in Izvor Park in Bucharest. More details here

Picnic Fonic Festival – June 8-10, at Federatia Romana de Tir Sportiv (Baneasa Forest) near Bucharest. Find out more here

TIFF Bucuresti film festival – ongoing, ends on June 10, at Cinema Elvire Popesco in Bucharest. More information here

Auto Total Business Show – June 9-10, at Romexpo in Bucharest. Find out more here

PRO-AM Golf for everyone – June 8-10, at the Paul Tomita Golf Club located in the village of Pianu de Jos, in Alba county. Read more about it here

Movie openings:

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Prat

Charleston

Starring Serban Pavlu, Radu Iacoban

Movies coming up in June:

Hereditary – premiere on June 15

Loving Pablo – premiere on June 15

Love, Simon – premiere on June 22

Ocean’s 8 –premiere on June 22