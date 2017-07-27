Events:
Strada Armeneasca festival – July 28 – July 30, Bucharest. More details here.
ARTmania Festival Sibiu – July 28 – July 30, Sibiu. Further details here.
The Great Picnic ShortsUP – July 29,30 at the Botanical Garden in Bucharest. More details here.
Dambovita Smart River – July 28, 29, by the National Library of Romania, Bucharest. More details here.
NexT Films Caravan – July 27 – August 23 in Baia Mare, Cluj-Napoca, Vatra Dornei, Oradea, Sinaia, Brasov, Arad. More details here.
Murmur Festival – July 28 – July 30, Fagaras Fortress in Fagaras county. Read more about it here.
Bucharest International Street Theater Festival B-Fit in the Street! – Ongoing, ends July 30. More about it here.
Our Body: The Universe Within exhibition – Ongoing, ends on October 15, at City Park Mall in Constanta. Read more about it here.
Movie openings:
Amityville: The Awakening
Starring: Bella Thorne, Cameron Monaghan, Mckenna Grace, Jennifer Jason Leigh
La pazza gioia
Starring: Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Valentina Carnelutti, Micaela Ramazzotti, Anna Galiena
Movies coming up:
The Dark Tower – premiere on August 4
Atomic Blonde – premiere on August 4
The Emoji Movie – premiere on August 11
