Events:

Strada Armeneasca festival – July 28 – July 30, Bucharest. More details here.

ARTmania Festival Sibiu – July 28 – July 30, Sibiu. Further details here.

The Great Picnic ShortsUP – July 29,30 at the Botanical Garden in Bucharest. More details here.

Dambovita Smart River – July 28, 29, by the National Library of Romania, Bucharest. More details here.

NexT Films Caravan – July 27 – August 23 in Baia Mare, Cluj-Napoca, Vatra Dornei, Oradea, Sinaia, Brasov, Arad. More details here.

Murmur Festival – July 28 – July 30, Fagaras Fortress in Fagaras county. Read more about it here.

Bucharest International Street Theater Festival B-Fit in the Street! – Ongoing, ends July 30. More about it here.

Our Body: The Universe Within exhibition – Ongoing, ends on October 15, at City Park Mall in Constanta. Read more about it here.

Movie openings:

Amityville: The Awakening

Starring: Bella Thorne, Cameron Monaghan, Mckenna Grace, Jennifer Jason Leigh

La pazza gioia

Starring: Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Valentina Carnelutti, Micaela Ramazzotti, Anna Galiena

Movies coming up:

The Dark Tower – premiere on August 4

Atomic Blonde – premiere on August 4

The Emoji Movie – premiere on August 11

