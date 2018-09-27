videoWeekend Calendar: Animest, Unfinished Festival, Houses’ Night, Bucharest Science Festival

Events:
Animest – September 28 – October 7, at Elvire Popesco cinema, Eforie cinema, Point, Cinetic, Expirat, Halele Carol in Bucharest. The program is here.
The Night of Houses – September 29. The participating venues are listed here.
Bucharest Science Festival – September 26 – September 30. The program is available here.
Unfinished Festival – September 27 – September 30, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) in Bucharest. More here.
Turkish Festival – September 28 – September 30 in Titan Park. More details here.
Excelsior Teen-Fest – September 28 – October 7 at Excelsior Theater. More here.
Autumn Morning Mood concert series opening at the Bucharest Atheneaum on September 29. More here.
The National Fair of Crafts and Trades – September 28 – September 30 at the Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum. The program is available here.
Centenar Fest – September 29 – September 30 at the esplanade of the National Arena. The program of concerts and film screenings is listed here.
The Night of Libraries & Librarians – September 28 – September 30 in libraries across the country. The program at the National Library of Romania is available here.
The Portrait of the Collector exhibition – September 21 – January 31, 2019 at the Art Collections Museum in Bucharest. Further details here.
Eufonia classical music festival – ongoing until October 4 in several cities in the Banat region. More here.
Art Encounters – Contemporary Art Biennale in Timisoara. September 30 – October 5. More on the program here.
Movie openings:
Night School
Starring: Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Jacob Batalon, Anne Winters
The House with a Clock in Its Walls
Starring: Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Kyle MacLachlan, Colleen Camp, Renée Elise Goldsberry
