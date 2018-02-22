0 °C
videoWeekend calendar: Romanian Tourism Fair, Martisor fairs, movie openings

by Irina Marica
Events in Bucharest:

The Romanian Tourism Fair – February 22-25, at Romexpo in Bucharest. Further details here

Europe Now – ongoing, ends on February 25, in Bucharest. Read more about it here

Martisor fairFebruary 24-March 1, at the Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest. Read more about the event here

Bounty Fair: Martisor edition – February 24-25, at Casa Universitarilor in Bucharest. More info here

Dichisar – Martisor fair – February 24-25, at Impact Hub Bucharest. More details here

Bride’s Guide Fair – February 23-25, at Romexpo in Bucharest. Find out more here

Ex-Libris Brancusi exhibition – ongoing, ends on March 13, at the Cotroceni Museum in Bucharest. Read more about it here

 

Movie openings:

The Post

Starring Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks

The Shape of Water

Starring Michael Shannon, Sally Hawkins

Every Day

Starring Maria Bello, Angourie Rice

 

Movies coming up in March:

Red Sparrow – premiere on March 2

You Were Never Really Here – premiere on March 2

Death Wish – premiere on March 9

The Hurricane Heist – premiere on March 9

Strangers: Prey at Night – premiere on March 9

