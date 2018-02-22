Events in Bucharest:
The Romanian Tourism Fair – February 22-25, at Romexpo in Bucharest. Further details here
Europe Now – ongoing, ends on February 25, in Bucharest. Read more about it here
Martisor fair – February 24-March 1, at the Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest. Read more about the event here
Bounty Fair: Martisor edition – February 24-25, at Casa Universitarilor in Bucharest. More info here
Dichisar – Martisor fair – February 24-25, at Impact Hub Bucharest. More details here
Bride’s Guide Fair – February 23-25, at Romexpo in Bucharest. Find out more here
Ex-Libris Brancusi exhibition – ongoing, ends on March 13, at the Cotroceni Museum in Bucharest. Read more about it here
Movie openings:
The Post
Starring Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks
The Shape of Water
Starring Michael Shannon, Sally Hawkins
Every Day
Starring Maria Bello, Angourie Rice
Movies coming up in March:
Red Sparrow – premiere on March 2
You Were Never Really Here – premiere on March 2
Death Wish – premiere on March 9
The Hurricane Heist – premiere on March 9
Strangers: Prey at Night – premiere on March 9
