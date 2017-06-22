28 °C
Bucharest
Jun 22, 16:08

videoWeekend calendar: Patricia Kaas concert, fairs, movie openings

by Irina Marica
Leave a comment

Events:

Patricia Kaas concert – June 24, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. Tickets online here

Metalhead Meeting – June 24-25, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Tickets online here

IEI-IEsc Festival – June 23-25, in Circului Park in Bucharest. Find out more here

Sanziene’s Night – June 23, in the ADP garden Sector 1 in Bucharest. More information here

Sanziene Fair – June 24-25, in Gradina Icoanei, Bucharest. More info here

Kürtős Fest 2017 & Ozosep Picnic – June 24-25, in Mogosoaia Park. Find out more here

Traditional Romanian clothes fair – June 23-25, at the Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest. Read more about it here

Elegance Competition Sinaia – event dedicated to classic cars – June 24, at Peles Castle in Sinaia mountain resort. More information here

 

Movie openings:

Transformers: The Last Knight

Starring  Mark Wahlberg, Laura Haddock

Once Upon a Time in Venice

Starring Bruce Willis, Jason Momoa

Everything, Everything

Starring Nick Robinson, Amandla Stenberg

 

Movies coming up:

Despicable Me 3 – premiere on June 30

Spider-Man: Homecoming – premiere on July 7

The House – premiere on July 7

The War for the Planet of the Apes – premiere on July 14

 

Irina Marica, [email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list