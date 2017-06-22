Events:

Patricia Kaas concert – June 24, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. Tickets online here

Metalhead Meeting – June 24-25, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Tickets online here

IEI-IEsc Festival – June 23-25, in Circului Park in Bucharest. Find out more here

Sanziene’s Night – June 23, in the ADP garden Sector 1 in Bucharest. More information here

Sanziene Fair – June 24-25, in Gradina Icoanei, Bucharest. More info here

Kürtős Fest 2017 & Ozosep Picnic – June 24-25, in Mogosoaia Park. Find out more here

Traditional Romanian clothes fair – June 23-25, at the Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest. Read more about it here

Elegance Competition Sinaia – event dedicated to classic cars – June 24, at Peles Castle in Sinaia mountain resort. More information here

Movie openings:

Transformers: The Last Knight

Starring Mark Wahlberg, Laura Haddock

Once Upon a Time in Venice

Starring Bruce Willis, Jason Momoa

Everything, Everything

Starring Nick Robinson, Amandla Stenberg

Movies coming up:

Despicable Me 3 – premiere on June 30

Spider-Man: Homecoming – premiere on July 7

The House – premiere on July 7

The War for the Planet of the Apes – premiere on July 14

