Events:
Patricia Kaas concert – June 24, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. Tickets online here
Metalhead Meeting – June 24-25, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Tickets online here
IEI-IEsc Festival – June 23-25, in Circului Park in Bucharest. Find out more here
Sanziene’s Night – June 23, in the ADP garden Sector 1 in Bucharest. More information here
Sanziene Fair – June 24-25, in Gradina Icoanei, Bucharest. More info here
Kürtős Fest 2017 & Ozosep Picnic – June 24-25, in Mogosoaia Park. Find out more here
Traditional Romanian clothes fair – June 23-25, at the Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest. Read more about it here
Elegance Competition Sinaia – event dedicated to classic cars – June 24, at Peles Castle in Sinaia mountain resort. More information here
Movie openings:
Transformers: The Last Knight
Starring Mark Wahlberg, Laura Haddock
Once Upon a Time in Venice
Starring Bruce Willis, Jason Momoa
Everything, Everything
Starring Nick Robinson, Amandla Stenberg
Movies coming up:
Despicable Me 3 – premiere on June 30
Spider-Man: Homecoming – premiere on July 7
The House – premiere on July 7
The War for the Planet of the Apes – premiere on July 14
Irina Marica, [email protected]
