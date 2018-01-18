2 °C
Bucharest
Jan 18, 19:45

videoWeekend calendar: Oscar Weekend, walking tour in Bucharest, movie openings

by Irina Marica
Leave a comment

Events:

Oscar Weekend – January 19-21, at Elvire Popescu cinema in Bucharest. Read more about it here

Bucharest Shortcut Cinefest – Short Film Marathon – January 19, at Unteatru in Bucharest. More info here

Pakistan Film Festival – January 19-21, at Cinemateca Eforie in Bucharest. Find out more here

Macanache & The Putreds – album launch – January 19, at Quantic in Bucharest. More info here

Walking tour in Bellu Cemetery – January 20, in Bellu Cemetery in Bucharest. Further details here

World Snow Day – January 21, on Kalinderu Ski Domain in Busteni, Prahova Valley. More details here

 

Movie openings:

Darkest Hour

Starring Gary Oldman, Lily James

Den of Thieves

Starring Gerard Butler, 50 Cent

 

Movies coming up:

Maze Runner: The Death Cure – premiere on January 26

The Killing of a Sacred Deer – premiere on January 26

All the Money in the World – premiere on February 2

The Death of Stalin – premiere on February 2

12 Strong – premiere on February 2

 

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list