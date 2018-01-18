Events:
Oscar Weekend – January 19-21, at Elvire Popescu cinema in Bucharest. Read more about it here
Bucharest Shortcut Cinefest – Short Film Marathon – January 19, at Unteatru in Bucharest. More info here
Pakistan Film Festival – January 19-21, at Cinemateca Eforie in Bucharest. Find out more here
Macanache & The Putreds – album launch – January 19, at Quantic in Bucharest. More info here
Walking tour in Bellu Cemetery – January 20, in Bellu Cemetery in Bucharest. Further details here
World Snow Day – January 21, on Kalinderu Ski Domain in Busteni, Prahova Valley. More details here
Movie openings:
Darkest Hour
Starring Gary Oldman, Lily James
Den of Thieves
Starring Gerard Butler, 50 Cent
Movies coming up:
Maze Runner: The Death Cure – premiere on January 26
The Killing of a Sacred Deer – premiere on January 26
All the Money in the World – premiere on February 2
The Death of Stalin – premiere on February 2
12 Strong – premiere on February 2
