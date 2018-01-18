Events:

Oscar Weekend – January 19-21, at Elvire Popescu cinema in Bucharest. Read more about it here

Bucharest Shortcut Cinefest – Short Film Marathon – January 19, at Unteatru in Bucharest. More info here

Pakistan Film Festival – January 19-21, at Cinemateca Eforie in Bucharest. Find out more here

Macanache & The Putreds – album launch – January 19, at Quantic in Bucharest. More info here

Walking tour in Bellu Cemetery – January 20, in Bellu Cemetery in Bucharest. Further details here

World Snow Day – January 21, on Kalinderu Ski Domain in Busteni, Prahova Valley. More details here

Movie openings:

Darkest Hour

Starring Gary Oldman, Lily James

Den of Thieves

Starring Gerard Butler, 50 Cent

Movies coming up:

Maze Runner: The Death Cure – premiere on January 26

The Killing of a Sacred Deer – premiere on January 26

All the Money in the World – premiere on February 2

The Death of Stalin – premiere on February 2

12 Strong – premiere on February 2