by Irina Marica
Events:

Róbert Köteles Solo Show exhibition – Ongoing, ends on January 14, at Arcub in Bucharest. More details here

The Marriage of Figaro by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – January 7, at Bucharest National Opera. Find out more here

Les Elephants Bizarres concert – January 5, at Hard Rock Cafe, Bucharest. More details here

Cornel Ilie charity concert – January 7, at Hard Rock Cafe, Bucharest. Find out more here

Ground Control w. Leo party – January 6, at Control Club in Bucharest. More info here

 

Movie openings:

Bullet Head

Starring Adrien Brody, Antonio Banderas

Insidious: The Last Key

Starring Spencer Locke, Lin Shaye

Molly’s Game

Starring Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, Kevin Costner

 

Movies coming up in January:

The Commuter – premiere on January 12

Downsizing – premiere on January 12

Darkest Hour – premiere on January 19

Maze Runner: The Death Cure – premiere on January 26

