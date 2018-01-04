Events:
Róbert Köteles Solo Show exhibition – Ongoing, ends on January 14, at Arcub in Bucharest. More details here
The Marriage of Figaro by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – January 7, at Bucharest National Opera. Find out more here
Les Elephants Bizarres concert – January 5, at Hard Rock Cafe, Bucharest. More details here
Cornel Ilie charity concert – January 7, at Hard Rock Cafe, Bucharest. Find out more here
Ground Control w. Leo party – January 6, at Control Club in Bucharest. More info here
Movie openings:
Bullet Head
Starring Adrien Brody, Antonio Banderas
Insidious: The Last Key
Starring Spencer Locke, Lin Shaye
Molly’s Game
Starring Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, Kevin Costner
Movies coming up in January:
The Commuter – premiere on January 12
Downsizing – premiere on January 12
Darkest Hour – premiere on January 19
Maze Runner: The Death Cure – premiere on January 26
