videoWeekend Calendar: White Night of Galleries, Bucharest Photofest, theater for children

Events:

White Night of Galleries – October 5 in Bucharest and several other cities in the country. The participating venues are listed here.

Bucharest Photofest – ongoing, ends October 14. The program is available here.

Animest – ongoing, ends October 7. Screenings take place at Elvire Popesco cinema, Eforie cinema, Point, Cinetic, Expirat, Halele Carol in Bucharest. The program is here.

La film, nu la vot! #Boicot – October 6, 7 at Point, Macaz, Tranzit in Bucharest. The event celebrates diversity by screening LGBT-themed films. More here.

International Theater Festival for Children. October 6 – October 13. The program is available here.

Goethe Fest – October 5, 6 at the Goethe-Institute in Bucharest. The event marks the inauguration of the institute’s new location. More here.

Painted Architectures. Post-conceptual Spanish Figurative exhibition. October 4 – November 30, at the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest. Further details here.

The Portrait of the Collector exhibition – ongoing, ends January 31, 2019 at the Art Collections Museum in Bucharest. Further details here.

FARAD documentary film festival – ongoing, ends October 7 in Arad. More here.

Maramureș Balloon Fiesta – ongoing, ends October 7, at the Baia Mare Aerodrome. More on the event here.

Timishort Film Festival – ongoing, ends October 7, in Timisoara. The program is listed here.

Art Encounters – Contemporary Art Biennale in Timisoara. Ongoing, ends October 5. More on the program here.

Movie openings:

Johnny English Strikes Again

Starring: Jake Lacy, Olga Kurylenko, Rowan Atkinson, Emma Thompson, Ben Miller

Venom

Starring: Michelle Williams, Tom Hardy

[email protected]