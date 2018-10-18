videoWeekend Calendar: National Theater Festival, Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest, Materia fair

Events:

Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest – October 19 – October 28. The program is available here.

The National Theater Festival – October 19 – October 29. The program can be seen here.

The International Festival of Radio Orchestras RadiRo – October 18 – October 25. More here.

Materia. Leather goods design fair – October 20 -21 at Telephones Palace in Bucharest. More here.

eXplore – Bucharest International Contemporary Dance and Performance Festival – ongoing, ends October 20. More here.

SCIKiDS Science Festival – October 20 – 21 at Mega Mall. More on the event here.

Do you like cello? Tour by Răzvan Suma and Adrian Mantu. Between October 18 and October 26 in seven cities in Romania. The Bucharest concert is scheduled for October 24. More here.

The Museum of Memory exhibition – October 18 – October 25 at Tot Gallery in Bucharest. Further details here.

European Literature Month – throughout October, various venues in Bucharest. More on the program here.

Exhibition of new paintings by Roman Tolici at Mobius Gallery – open until December 31. More here.

Painted Architectures. Post-conceptual Spanish Figurative exhibition – open until November 30, at the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest. Further details here.

The Portrait of the Collector exhibition – ongoing, ends January 31, 2019 at the Art Collections Museum in Bucharest. Further details here.

Fall cleaning at the Botanical Garden in Bucharest. October 20-21, 27-28. Volunteers can sign up here.

Bucharest Auto Show & Accessories 2018 – ongoing, ends October 21, at Romexpo. More here.

Astra Film Festival – ongoing, ends October 21 in Sibiu. More on the program here.

Kolner Manner-Gesang Verein Choir concert at the Black Church in Brasov – October 20. More details here.

Movie openings:

A Star Is Born

Starring: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper

Halloween

Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton

