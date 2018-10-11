Weekend Calendar: Contemporary dance, Power of Storytelling, Black Sea Arts Festival

Events:
Bucharest Photofest – ongoing, ends October 14. The program is available here.
The Power of Storytelling – October 12, 13 at Radisson Blu in Bucharest. More on the speakers and the schedule here.
eXplore – Bucharest International Contemporary Dance and Performance Festival – ongoing, ends October 20. More here.
Black Sea Arts Festival 2018 – October 11-14, in Bucharest. More details here.
International Theater Festival for Children. – ongoing, ends October 13. The program is available here.
Wine & Street Food Festival – October 12-14 at the Parliament Palace. More here.
European Literature Month – throughout October, various venues in Bucharest. More on the program here.
Exhibition of new paintings by Roman Tolici at Mobius Gallery. Opens October 14. More here.
Painted Architectures. Post-conceptual Spanish Figurative exhibition. October 4 – November 30, at the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest. Further details here.
The Portrait of the Collector exhibition – ongoing, ends January 31, 2019 at the Art Collections Museum in Bucharest. Further details here.
Fall cleaning at the Botanical Garden in Bucharest. October 13-14, 20-21, 27-28. Volunteers can sign up here.
Bucharest Auto Show & Accessories 2018 – October 11 – October 21, at Romexpo. More here.
Concert at the fortified church in Cincșor – October 13, 19:00. More here.
The International Festival of Saxons in Transylvania – October 13,14 in Sighisoara. Details on the program here.
Movie openings:
Bad Times at the El Royale
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, Jeff Bridges, Cailee Spaeny, Cynthia Erivo
First Man
Starring: Claire Foy, Ryan Gosling, Pablo Schreiber, Kyle Chandler
(Photo:Explore Festival Facebook Page)
